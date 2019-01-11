Try 1 month for 99¢

Marion S. Dwight — 2 p.m. at Kirk Funeral Home in Rapid City

Marian Eatherton — 11 a.m. at First Presbyterian Church in Sturgis

Harold G. Jansen — 10:30 a.m. at South Canyon Lutheran Church in Rapid City

Carl Pengra Jr. — 9:30 a.m. at Lead-Deadwood Memorial Chapel in Lead

Daisy F. Plumb — 10:30 a.m. at Grace United Methodist Church in Piedmont

Stanley 'Stan' Seymour — 10 a.m. at United Methodist Church in Spearfish

the life of: Services for Jan. 11
