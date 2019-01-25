Try 1 month for 99¢

Patricia L. Balsley — 10 a.m. at Rimrock Evangelical Free Church in Rapid City

Ruth L. Baumiller — 10:30 a.m. at Atonement Lutheran Church in Rapid City

Susan Bennett — 10 a.m. CST at St. John's Catholic Church in Fort Pierre

Dennis Hammond — 10 a.m. at Blessed Sacrament Church in Rapid City

Judith Olsen — 2 p.m. at Elm Springs Church

the life of: Services for Jan. 25
