Services for Jan. 11
Services for Jan. 11

Larry R. Cohen — 11 a.m. at Kirk Funeral Home in Rapid City

Barbara Jo Donnelly — 3 p.m. at Kirk Funeral Home in Rapid City

Linda G. Hiermeier — 1 p.m. at St. John the Baptist Church in Custer

Casey Weston-Long — 10 a.m. at the Oglala Re-Creational Center

Jeffrey K. Winchester — 10 a.m. at Harvest Foursquare Church in Rapid City

