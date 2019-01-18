Try 1 month for 99¢

Bernadette R. Clifford — 10 a.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Pine Ridge

Michael Her Many Horses — 10 a.m. at Rockyford School Gymnasium

Virgil M. Huber — 11 a.m. at Michael J. Fitzmaurice Veterans Home in Hot Springs

John Malone — 10:30 a.m. at Kirk Funeral Home in Rapid City

Celebrate
the life of: Services for Jan. 18
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments