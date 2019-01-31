Try 1 month for 99¢

Eunice K. Fox — 1 p.m. at Leverington Funeral Home of the NH in Belle Fourche

Gordon L. Paulson — 11 a.m. at South Canyon Lutheran Church in Rapid City

Joan A. Priest — 1 p.m. at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis

the life of: Services for Jan. 31
