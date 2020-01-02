Services for Jan. 2
0 entries

Services for Jan. 2

  • 0

Charles Allen — 2 p.m. at Masonic Cemetery in Philip

John D. Jones III — 1 p.m. at Fidler-Isburg Funeral Chapel in Spearfish

Margaret I. McCall — 1 p.m. at Mount Calvary Cemetery in Rapid City

Jack R. Naugle — 10 a.m. at Kirk Funeral Home in Rapid City

D. LaVaughn Place — 2 p.m. at Kirk Funeral Home in Rapid City

Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News