Services for Jan. 6
0 entries

Services for Jan. 6

  • 0

George W. Blair — 1 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church in Sturgis

Ronald L. Pichulo — 10 a.m. at St. Therese Catholic Church in Rapid City

Shane V. Pitts — 2 p.m. at Behrens-Wilson Funeral Home in Rapid City

Thomas E. Trout — 10 a.m. at Kirk Funeral Home in Rapid City

Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News