Services for Jan. 8
Services for Jan. 8

Ronald Anderson — 11 a.m. at Divine Shepherd Lutheran Church in Black Hawk

Margarethe 'Marge' Brunmaier — 11 a.m. at Divine Shepherd Lutheran Church in Black Hawk

David F. Strain — 10 a.m. at First United Methodist Church in Rapid City

