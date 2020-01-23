Services for Jan. 23
Services for Jan. 23

Cadden J. Burgess — 11 a.m. at Rimrock Evangelical Free Church in Rapid City

Christopher Conaway — 3 p.m. at Behrens-Wilson Funeral Home in Rapid City

Wilma Japp — 2 p.m. at Meridian Mortuary in Newcastle, Wyo.

Kenneth W. Steele — 10 a.m. at St. Isaac Jogues Catholic Church in Rapid City

