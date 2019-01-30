Try 1 month for 99¢

Lucille 'Tiny' Fewel — 2 p.m. at First United Methodist in Rapid City

Dr. Costas 'Gus' Hercules — 11 a.m. at Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home in Rapid City

Lottie A. Kelley — 10 a.m. at Kinkade Funeral Chapel in Sturgis

Beatrice McCoy — 10 a.m. at Lord of Life Lutheran Church in Rapid City

Mae A. Strohschein — 2 p.m. at the Newell Evangelical Church

Alfred Weimer — 2 p.m. at Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home in Rapid City

Celebrate
the life of: Services for Jan. 30
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments