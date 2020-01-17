Services for Jan. 17

Daniel Beckman Sr. — 2 p.m. Beckman Memorial Wesleyan Church in Prairie City

DeeAnn L. Hunter — 11 a.m. at Kline Funeral Chapel in Belle Fourche

Ross M. Imberi — 3 p.m. at Canyon Lake United Methodist Church in Rapid City

Ken Linstrom — 11 a.m. at Westminster Church in Rapid City

John K. Pabst — 10 a.m. at Rapid Valley Baptist Church in Rapid City