Services for Jan. 17
0 entries

Services for Jan. 17

  • Updated
  • 0

Daniel Beckman Sr. — 2 p.m. Beckman Memorial Wesleyan Church in Prairie City

DeeAnn L. Hunter — 11 a.m. at Kline Funeral Chapel in Belle Fourche

Ross M. Imberi — 3 p.m. at Canyon Lake United Methodist Church in Rapid City

Ken Linstrom — 11 a.m. at Westminster Church in Rapid City

John K. Pabst — 10 a.m. at Rapid Valley Baptist Church in Rapid City

James 'Jim' R. Winter — 11 a.m. at the Custer Lutheran Church

Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News