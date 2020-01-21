Services for Jan. 21

Ardath Ewing — 10 a.m. CST at United Methodist Church in Winner
Erna W. Goehring — 2 p.m. at First Baptist Church in Rapid City
George R. Hlavka — 10 a.m. at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Sturgis
Maggie A. Klassy — 10 a.m. at First Church of God in Rapid City
Ronald G. Schuttler — 2 p.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Spearfish
James 'Dick' Sewright — 10 a.m. at United Churches in Hot Springs
Brian Sherman Sr. — 10 a.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Pine Ridge
