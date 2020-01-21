Services for Jan. 21
0 entries

Services for Jan. 21

  • 0

Ardath Ewing — 10 a.m. CST at United Methodist Church in Winner

Erna W. Goehring — 2 p.m. at First Baptist Church in Rapid City

George R. Hlavka — 10 a.m. at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Sturgis

Maggie A. Klassy — 10 a.m. at First Church of God in Rapid City

Ronald G. Schuttler — 2 p.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Spearfish

James 'Dick' Sewright — 10 a.m. at United Churches in Hot Springs

Brian Sherman Sr. — 10 a.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Pine Ridge

Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News