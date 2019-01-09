Try 1 month for 99¢

Dwayne Q. Gregory — 10 a.m. at Fidler-Isburg Funeral Chapel in Spearfish

Amy M. Todriff — 10 a.m. at Kirk Funeral Home in Rapid City

Rosalee F. Zephier — 10 a.m. at St. Isaac Jogues Catholic Church in Rapid City

Celebrate
the life of: Services for Jan. 9
