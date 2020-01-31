Services for Jan. 31
0 entries

Services for Jan. 31

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Gail L. Denke — 2 p.m. at Kirk Funeral Home in Rapid City

Elmae B. Helfenstein — 11 a.m. at Knollwood Heights Methodist Church in Rapid City

Bobby E. Stickler — 10 a.m. at Behrens-Wilson Funeral Home in Rapid City

Lowell P. Swisher — 10 a.m. at Calvary Lutheran Church in Rapid City

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News