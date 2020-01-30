Services for Jan. 30
0 entries

Services for Jan. 30

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Raymond F. Bauer — 1 p.m. at Kirk Funeral Home in Rapid City

Janet L. Johnson — 2 p.m. at New Underwood Cemetery

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News