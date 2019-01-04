Try 1 month for 99¢

Ronald L. Baker — 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Cathedral in Rapid City

Traven Bies — 11 a.m. at St. Therese Catholic Church in Rapid City

Jack L. Guffey — 1 p.m. at Kirk Funeral Home in Rapid City

Huston D. Howard — 10 a.m. at First Presbyterian Church in Sturgis

Morris I. Johnson — 1 p.m. at Kinkade Funeral Chapel in Sturgis

Services for Jan. 4
