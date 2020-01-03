Services for Jan. 3

Laurelle Ales — 1 p.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church in Rapid City
Warren L. Fagerland — 11 a.m. at South Canyon Lutheran Church in Rapid City
Mary L. Her Many Horses — 10 a.m. at St. Agnes Catholic Church in Manderson
Myriam P. Ingulsrud — 1 p.m. at Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home in Rapid City
Donald J. Kellar — 1 p.m. at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis
Evelyn Kjerstad — 1 p.m. at United Methodist Church in Wall
Gerald 'Jerry' Miles — 10:30 a.m. at Fidler-Isburg Funeral Chapel in Spearfish
Karla Ramsdell — 10 a.m. at Behrens-Wilson Funeral Home in Rapid City
Tom Tobin — noon CST at the Winner United Methodist Church
