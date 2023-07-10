Michael "Mike" Fuoss — 11 a.m. at Draper Auditorium in Draper

Alfred "Al" J. Grenstiner — 11 a.m. at Bethel Church in Rapid City

James Otto Hansen — 10:30 a.m. at First Congregational UCC Church in Pierre

Dennis Donald Iversen — 11 a.m. at Kinkade Funeral Chapel in Sturgis

Nathan Paul Sanders — 5 p.m. at the Bodega in Deadwood

Leland Odell Schempp — 10 a.m. at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Rapid City

Glen H. Schut — 10:30 a.m. at Parkview Evangelical Free Church in Rapid City

Marcella Rose Sunding — 10 a.m. at United Churches in Hot Springs