Services for July 12
Services for July 12

Loraine Henwood — 1:30 p.m. at Leverington Funeral Home of the Northern Hills in Belle Fourche

Peggy Red Leaf — 2 p.m. at Behrens-Wilson Funeral Home in Rapid City

Shirley Schumack — 1 p.m. at Kirk Funeral Home in Rapid City

