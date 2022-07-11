 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Services for July 12

  • Updated
John A. Bertolero — 11 a.m. at Cheyenne Crossing store in Spearfish Canyon

Elaine P. Bouzek — 10 a.m. at First United Methodist Church in Rapid City

Vicki Heairet — 10 a.m. at Leverington Funeral Home of the Northern Hills in Belle Fourche

Rich Hildebrand — 10 a.m. at City Auditorium in Kadoka

Thomas Gene Smith — 11 a.m. at Behrens-Wilson Funeral Home in Black Hawk

