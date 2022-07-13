 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Services for July 14

  • 0

Mary "Kathy" Cordes — 2 p.m. at Wall Community Center in Wall

Darwin Clyde Faber — 1 p.m. at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis

Thomas Geoffry Terry — 3 p.m. at Pine Lawn Memorial Cemetery in Rapid City

Donald Grant Tye — 1:30 p.m. at Kinkade Funeral Chapel in Sturgis

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News