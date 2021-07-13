 Skip to main content
Services for July 14
Willis G. Howard — 10 a.m. at Big Bend Presbyterian Church in Rapid City

Eugene Kratz — 11:30 a.m. at Mount Calvary Cemetery in Rapid City

James A. Swaby — 10:30 a.m. at United Methodist Church in Spearfish

