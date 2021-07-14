 Skip to main content
Services for July 15
Services for July 15

Richard Adamski — 1:30 p.m. at Kirk Funeral Home in Rapid City

Dorothy J. Baker — 10 a.m. at Oakridge Cemetery in Deadwood

Shirley Josserand — 10 a.m. at Presbyterian Church in Kadoka

Chuck Miller — 10 a.m. at Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home in Rapid City

