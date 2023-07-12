Ruth Dawn Charles — 1: 30 p.m. at Calvary Lutheran Church in Rapid City
Clifford (Sony) H. Hemsher — 9:30 a.m. at American Legion Post #311 in Piedmont
Sadie Rae Singleton — 10 a.m. at Rush Funeral Home in Philip
Anita L. Steinback Weikel — 11:30 a.m. at J. Henry Stuhr Inc., West Ashley Chapel in Charleston, S.C.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.