Services for July 15

Michael W. Clarkson — 10 a.m. at Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home in Rapid City

John "Buddy" Coyle — 7 p.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Philip

Bobbie Crane — 1:30 p.m. at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis

Daryl L. Helmerick — 10:30 a.m. at Genesis Lutheran Church in Piedmont

Joan Schaff Kettlewell — 10 a.m. at St. Charles Catholic Church in Bowman, N.D.

James Frank Klancnik — 10 a.m. at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Rapid City

John D. Kuchenbecker — 10 a.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Philip

Jeavene "Bena" Marie Running Shield — 10 a.m. at On Common Ground in Rapid City

Paul Ray Wilhelm — 3 p.m. at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis