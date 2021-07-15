 Skip to main content
Services for July 16
Richard Buckingham — 2 p.m. at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis

Dale E. Clement — 1 p.m. at First United Methodist Church in Rapid City

Frieda E. Fenster — 10 a.m. at Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Rapid City

Irene R. Olsen — 11 a.m. at Kirk Funeral Home in Rapid City

Judith C. Payne — 2 p.m. at Kirk Funeral Home in Rapid City

Julius J. Wolf — 11 a.m. at Behrens-Wilson Funeral Home in Rapid City

