Services for July 17
Services for July 17

Kimber 'Kim' Bell — 10 a.m. at Grace United Methodist Church in Piedmont

William 'Bill' McBride — 2 p.m. at Kirk Funeral Home in Rapid City

Darlene Nupen — 10:30 a.m. at Piedmont Valley Lutheran Church with transmission available in the parking lot of the church

