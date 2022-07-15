 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Services for July 18

Leona "Lee" Maxine Anthony — 10:30 a.m. at First United Methodist Church in Rapid City

Rita M. Campbell — 10 a.m. at Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home in Rapid City

Camden R. Galliger — 3 p.m. at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis

Gary E. Galyardt — 10 a.m. at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Rapid City

Gordon McAllister "Mac" Hull — 11 a.m. at Federated Church in Columbus, Neb.

Ace Inghram — 10:30 a.m. at Bethel Lutheran Church in Faith

Avis L. Lassegard — 11 a.m. at Kirk Funeral Home in Rapid City

