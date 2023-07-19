Laurel Ann Blakley — 1 p.m. at Behrens Wilson Funeral Home in Rapid City
Gene Daniel — 11 a.m. at Rush Funeral Home in Philip
Tom Foley — 10 a.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Philip
Albertine "Tina" Kudlock — 10 a.m. at St. Therese the Little Flower Catholic Church in Rapid City
Marion R. LeCompte — 10 a.m. at Kirk Funeral Home in Rapid City
Patrick John Miller — 10:30 a.m. at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Rapid City
Russell Spinsby — 10 a.m. at St. Peters Lutheran Cemetery south of Midland
David Walther — 10:30 a.m. at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis
