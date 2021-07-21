 Skip to main content
Services for July 22
Services for July 22

Alvin 'Gil' Gilyard — 2 p.m. at Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home in Rapid City

Judy R. Maloney — 10 a.m. at the Nemo Cemetery

Fay Morgan — 1:30 p.m. at Parkview Evangelical Free Church in Rapid City

