Services for July 23

Ron Sterling Adcock — 10:30 a.m. at Kinkade Funeral Chapel in Sturgis

Richard (Rick) Frank Clary — 11 a.m. to noon at Kirk Funeral Home in Rapid City

Austin Post — 10 a.m. at St. James Lutheran Church in Belle Fourche

Lee James Steichen — 11 a.m. at Grace Bible Church in Topeka, Kan.

