 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Services for July 23
0 entries

Services for July 23

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Brenna M. Bauer — 11 a.m. at First Presbyterian Church in Sturgis

Margaret Schelske — 11 a.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church in Rapid City

Catherine G. Wahle — 10 a.m. at St. John the Baptist Church in Custer

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News