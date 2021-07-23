 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Services for July 24
0 entries

Services for July 24

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Marjorie Anderson — 1:30 p.m. CDT at Messiah Lutheran Church in Murdo

Pearletta Drolc — 10:30 a.m. at the Connection Church in Belle Fourche

Bill Groethe — 11 a.m. at Calvary Lutheran Church in Rapid City

L. Marilyn Jones — 3 p.m. at Emmanuel Episcopal Church in Rapid City

Margaret H. Ridenour — 10 a.m. at Kirk Funeral Home in Rapid City

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News