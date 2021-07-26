 Skip to main content
Services for July 27
Jean E. Hunter — 10 a.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church in Midland

Robert 'Ski' Kaliszewski — 10 a.m. at the Custer Armory

Mervin G. Miessner — 10 a.m. at Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home in Rapid City

Donald H. Wiegrefe — 2 p.m. at Kline Funeral Chapel in Belle Fourche

