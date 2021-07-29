 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Services for July 30
0 entries

Services for July 30

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Ronald L. Alderson — 2 p.m. at Rimrock Church in Rapid City

Mae Niedermyer — 9:30 a.m. at Pine Hills Retirement Community dining room in Hot Springs

Duane Paulson — 3 p.m. at New Hope Worship Center in Lemmon

Eric D. Shull — 10 a.m. at United Church in Edgemont

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News