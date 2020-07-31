You have permission to edit this article.
Services for July 31
Services for July 31

Mona R. Clifford — 11 a.m. at Behrens-Wilson Funeral Home in Rapid City

Curtis Eiklor — 11 am. at Bible Fellowship Church in Rapid City

Kevin Maret — live-streaming at noon at Kirk Funeral Home in Rapid City

Dakota Reyes-Bibian — 5 p.m. at Powwow Grounds in Kyle

Ernest D. Sundstrom — 11 a.m. at Blessed Emmanuel Lutheran Church in Sturgis

