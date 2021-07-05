 Skip to main content
Services for July 6
Services for July 6

Gordon F. Higgins — 10 a.m. at United Church of Christ in Spearfish

Mark G. Johnson — 10 a.m. at First Baptist Church in Rapid City

Donald Orel — 9 a.m. at Kinkade Funeral Chapel in Sturgis

Elaine E. Towne — 11 a.m. at Kirk Funeral Home in Rapid City

