Services for July 7
Services for July 7

Vernus Connors — 10:30 a.m. at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church in Rapid City

Marvin L. Hayford — 10 a.m. at LifeSpring Wesleyan Church in Sturgis

Verona Vroman — 10:30 a.m. at Christian Life Center in Belle Fourche

