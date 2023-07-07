Larry Bronemann — 10 a.m. to noon at Leverington Funeral Home of the Northern Hills in Belle Fourche
Jeffrey Dale Dodge — 2-4 p.m. at Elks Club in Rapid City
James "Jim" Hagel — 10 a.m. at Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home in Rapid City
Kenneth Eugene Kambour — 11 a.m. at Llano Cemetery in Amarillo, Texas
Judy L. Padgett — 11 a.m. at Fairburn Church in Fairburn
Priscilla Marian Schmidt — 10 a.m. at Blessed Sacrament Church in Rapid City
Harold "Bud" Weller — 10 a.m. at Kadoka Bible Church in Kadoka
