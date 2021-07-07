Services for July 8

Virginia Dehnert — 10 a.m. at Our Saviors Lutheran Church in Spearfish

Myrtle Eich — 10 am. at Cathedral of Our Lady of Perpetual Help in Rapid City

George Evans — 10:30 a.m. at Leverington Funeral Home of the Northern Hills in Belle Fourche

Jerry D. Friederich — 11 a.m. at Hills View E. Free Church in Piedmont

Nancy L. Hey — 10 a.m. at the Edgemont Cemetery

Gerti J. Janss — 10 a.m. at Blessed Sacrament Church in Rapid City

Kathryn A. Julius — 2:30 p.m. at Pine Lawn Memorial Garden Chapel in Rapid City

Virginia A. Moore — 10 a.m. at Pine Lawn Memorial Park in Rapid City