Services for July 9

  • Updated
Dorothy Ann Berry — 2 p.m. at Trinity United Methodist Church in Lead

Dale Helsing — noon at 3411 Ivy Ave. in Rapid City

Albert Harold Meyer — 10 a.m. at Pine Lawn Memorial Park in Rapid City

Terence R. Quinn — 5-7 p.m. at Branding Iron in Belle Fourche

