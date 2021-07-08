 Skip to main content
Services for July 9
Services for July 9

Thomas Borella — 11 a.m. at Cathedral of Our Lady of Perpetual Help in Rapid City

Patricia Chastain — 10:30 a.m. at United Methodist Church in Belle Fourche

Tom Rathbun — 11 a.m. at Fountain Springs Church in Rapid City

Anne K. Riehl — 10:30 a.m. at St. Michael's Catholic Church in Watauga

