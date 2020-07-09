Services for July 9
Services for July 9

Lynnette S. Clapp — 10 a.m. at Kirk Funeral Home in Rapid City (with live streaming available)

Charles 'Chuck' Edwards — 1:30 p.m. at Mountain View Cemetery in Rapid City 

Kenneth W. Rollman — live streamed at 2 p.m. at Behrens-Wilson Funeral Home website

