{{featured_button_text}}

Alan C. Bernhagen — 11 a.m. at First United Methodist Church in Rapid City

Marvin O. Boe — 10 a.m. at Open Heart United Methodist Church in Rapid City

Frances L. Kaiser — 2 p.m. at Evergreen Cemetery in Hot Springs

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Theodore Little Moon — 11 a.m. at Church of the Nazarene near Wounded Knee

Rebecca Rossum-Wright — 10 a.m. at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Rapid City

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Celebrate
the life of: Services for July 6
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments