{{featured_button_text}}

James D. Anderson — 11 a.m. at Kirk Funeral Home in Rapid City

Patricia M. Beebe — 10:30 a.m. at St. James Catholic Church in Edgemont

William Bruggman — 10 a.m. at Leverington Funeral Home of the Northern Hills in Belle Fourche

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Monty L. Carter — 10 a.m. CDT at Lutheran Memorial Church in Pierre

Edna A. Taylor — 1 p.m. at Behrens-Wilson Funeral Home in Rapid City

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Celebrate
the life of: Services for July 17
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments