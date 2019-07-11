{{featured_button_text}}

Zelda M. Dummer — 11:30 a.m. at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis

Nyla Ghering — 10 a.m. at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Wall

James M. McKean — 2 p.m. at Hillside Cemetery in Oelrichs

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Joseph "Joe" Picasso — 10:30 a.m. at Our Saviors Lutheran Church in Spearfish

Mary Ann Shields — 11 a.m. at Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home in Rapid City

Dennis Wolfe — 10:30 a.m. at First Wesleyan Church in Rapid City

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Celebrate
the life of: Services for July 11
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments