Clay J. Benoist — 5 p.m. at Interior Fire Hall
James 'Jimbo' Haight — 2 p.m. at 20883 Crabapple Lane in Allen
David Hunter — 2 p.m. at Spearfish Canyon Lodge in Spearfish
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
Michael L. Pexa — 10 a.m. at St. Michael's Catholic Church in Hermosa
Clayton Schnose — 11 a.m. at Bison Center/Hot Springs School in Hot Springs
Betty Van Well — 1 p.m. at St. Ambrose Catholic Church in Deadwood
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.