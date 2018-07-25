Subscribe for 33¢ / day

Douglas O'Grady — 2 p.m. at Kinkade Funeral Chapel in Sturgis

Donna Speidel — 1 p.m. at St. James Lutheran Church in Belle Fourche

Celebrate
the life of: Services for July 25
