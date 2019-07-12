{{featured_button_text}}

Linda C. Boal — 1:30 p.m. at Kirk Funeral Home in Rapid City

Stephen E. Curran — 10:30 a.m. at Our Savior's Lutheran Church in Spearfish

Ted E. Hamm — 11 a.m. at Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home in Rapid City

Clarence Kuster — 10 a.m. at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis

Cornelius L. O'Rourke — 10:30 a.m. at St. Paul Catholic Church in Belle Fourche

Danny L. Petersen — 10 a.m. at Rimrock Church in Rapid City

Mark R. Thomas — 2 p.m. at Fountain Springs Community Church in Rapid City

Celebrate
the life of: Services for July 12
