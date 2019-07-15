{{featured_button_text}}

Wayne L. Baker — 2 p.m. at Kirk Funeral Home in Rapid City

Earl V. Fisher — 10 a.m. at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis

LaVerne E. Garner — 10 a.m. at First Presbyterian Church in Sturgis

Darrell G. McNabb — 1 p.m. at Behrens-Wilson Funeral Home in Rapid City

Larry D. Plank — 11 a.m. at St. Andrews Episcopal Church in Rapid City

Christian T. Stockstad — 10 a.m. at Kirk Funeral Home in Rapid City

Blayne M. Teppo — 11:30 a.m. at Fidler-Isburg Funeral Chapel in Spearfish

Celebrate
the life of: Services for July 15
